91.9 WFPK is thrilled to present Elvis Costello & The Imposters at the Louisville Palace, Friday, October 15th!

Legendary singer-songwriter Elvis Costello is returning to Louisville!

Tickets for Elvis Costello & The Imposters go on sale this Friday, September 10th, at 10am ET, the same day Costello releases Spanish Model, an album that takes This Year’s Model, his classic first album with The Attractions, and puts puts new Spanish language vocals over the original backing tracks, featuring a wide variety of Latin pop and rock artists.

