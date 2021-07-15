If you couldn’t make it to WFPK Waterfront Wednesday tonight– OR you just can’t get enough Houndmouth in your life– there’s good news!

The trio from New Albany will return later this year, as 91.9 WFPK is thrilled to present Houndmouth at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Wednesday, November 24th.

Tickets for Houndmouth go on sale this Friday, July 16th, at 10 AM, but WFPK members can check their email now for a special presale code that will allow access to tickets before the general public! Not a member? Click here to become one.

