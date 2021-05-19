91.9 WFPK is proud to present acclaimed folk duo Indigo Girls and feminist icon/singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco, Saturday, September 11th, at Iroquois Amphitheater!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 21st, at noon. WFPK members have access to a special presale before tickets go on sale to the general public!

Indigo Girls— Amy Ray and Emily Saliers— recently released their fifteenth studio album, Look Long, while Ani DiFranco shared her follow-up to 2017’s Binary with Revolutionary Love in January.

