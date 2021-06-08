91.9 WFPK is proud to present Paul Thorn at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Friday, August 27th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11th, at 10 AM ET. There’s a presale for WFPK members, so become a member now.

Always a Louisville-area favorite, Thorn will release his new album Never Too Late To Call this August.

Check out the moving title track, which was written for Thorn’s late sister, Deborah…

