Concerts
June 08, 2021

91.9 WFPK is proud to present Paul Thorn at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Friday, August 27th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11th, at 10 AM ET. There’s a presale for WFPK members, so become a member now.

Always a Louisville-area favorite, Thorn will release his new album Never Too Late To Call this August.

Check out the moving title track, which was written for Thorn’s late sister, Deborah…

Want a chance to win great prizes like concert tickets or presale codes? Subscribe to the WFPK newsletter.

By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK morning host.