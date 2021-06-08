91.9 WFPK is thrilled to welcome indie noir legends Pixies to Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Monday, September 13th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11th, at 10 AM ET. There’s a presale for WFPK members, so become a member now.

Pixies‘ unique blend of melodic pop with punk rock ferocity helped shape the sound of alternative rock in the 1990’s and influenced everyone from Nirvana and U2, to PJ Harvey and Radiohead.

The band released their seventh album, Beneath the Eyrie, in 2019.

Want a chance to win great prizes like free concert tickets or presale codes? Subscribe to the WFPK newsletter.