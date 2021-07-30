listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

As longtime fans of the band, WFPK is extremely honored to be asked to share the WORLD PREMIERE of Moon Taxi’s new song, “Mission”! It’s a powerfully infectious rocking song that grabs you from the first pulsating bass note.

We are also excited that they will be kicking off their tour in Louisville on August 7th at Iroquois Amphitheater, presented by WFPK. The band is graciously donating $2 of each ticket sold to WFPK! Judging by the energy they’ve brought to this track, it’s a show you won’t want to miss!

