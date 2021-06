91.9 WFPK is thrilled to welcome Erykah Badu to Live On the Lawn at Waterfront Park, Friday, September 10th!

Badu will be joined on the bill by Thundercat.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, June 25th at 10 AM ET, but WFPK/Louisville Public Media members get to take part in a special presale TODAY starting at 10 AM, so check your email. Not a member? Become one now!

