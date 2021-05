91.9 WFPK is pleased to welcome St. Vincent to Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center, Tuesday, September 7th!

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 3rd, at 10am. WFPK members have access to a special presale code. Not a member? Click here to become one!

St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) has just released her new album Daddy’s Home, which has earned the artist tremendous critical acclaim.

Want a chance to win great prizes like free concert tickets or presale codes? Subscribe to the WFPK newsletter.