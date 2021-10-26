Wilco shared two new covers from The Beatle‘s iconic final album Let It Be. The Chicago band released their renditions of “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Dig a Pony.” The releases come in the wake of the album’s 50th anniversary celebrations, and are part of Amazon Music’s month-long [RE]DISCOVER campaign for the new special edition of Let It Be.

Listen to Wilco cover The Beatles‘ “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Dig a Pony” on Amazon Music below.

