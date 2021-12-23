Looking back at interviews that had been lost in the vault, I’ve found the time I ran into Wilco bassist John Stirratt at the 2012 Forecast Festival. The band had some bus problems getting to the show, which prompted a few touring tales including one of their first busses being the very one that Blind Melon singer Shannon Hoon had passed away on. Stirratt also talk famous bass players, working with changing lineups early on, eclipsing eras, and their deep vault of music.

Listen to the interview above and then check out classic videos below.