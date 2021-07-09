Louisville’s Will Oldham appears in and directed the video for David Ferguson‘s version of a Verlon Thompson/Guy Clark song called “Boats to Build”. Will is a big fan of David’s work and his new album on Fat Possum Records, Nashville No More, comes out September 3rd. David is a Grammy Award-winning recording engineer, studio owner, video game soundtrack composer, and collaborator with the likes of Johnny Cash, John Prine, and Sturgill Simpson. Will’s 2 year old daughter Poppy also stars in the video.