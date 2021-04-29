Louisville native Will Oldham is a man with many hats and many names. Some know him as Bonnie “Prince” Billy, and many think of him when they hear the word Palace. He has released numerous collections of music under variations of the “Palace” moniker, and 25 years ago today, Palace Music released Oldham’s fourth studio album, Arise Therefore.

Earlier this year, Oldham teamed up with Bill Callahan and Six Organs of Admittance for a brand new version of the title track. Watch the music video for 2021’s “Arise, Therefore” below.