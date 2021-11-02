We told you a few months ago about Willie Nelson‘s upcoming album and how it truly is a family affair.

The Willie Nelson Family album comes out November 19th and features his sister Bobbie Nelson on piano, sons Lukas Nelson (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, lead vocals, background vocals) and Micah Nelson (drums, bass, background vocals), as well as daughters Paula Nelson (background vocals) and Amy Nelson (background vocals).

On this particular track, Willie’s son Lukas joins him on a cover of “All Things Must Pass”, the title track from George Harrison‘s 1970 solo album.

