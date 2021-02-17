Willie Nelson proved to naysayers long ago that the so-called country “outlaw” could not only put an appealing spin on the “Great American Songbook”, he could excel at it– starting but not ending with his marvelous 1978 album, Stardust.

Now Nelson is paying tribute to Frank Sinatra once again, after releasing My Way in 2018.

That’s Life drops February 26th and in addition to familiar tunes made famous by “Ol’ Blue Eyes”, Nelson explores some of Sinatra’s lesser-known gems.

But our latest hint of what’s to come has Nelson teaming up with esteemed jazz vocalist and pianist, Diana Krall, on the playful standard, “I Won’t Dance”. Even better? The delightful animated video that accompanies it!

