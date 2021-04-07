Living legend Willie Nelson and the folks behind his Luck Reunions are lobbying for President Joe Biden and Congress to officially recognize what Nelson and team consider the “High Holidays”.

Naturally, that would start with 4/20 and go through April 29th, which happens to be Nelson’s birthday.

Nelson said in a statement:

“I think people need to be educated to the fact that marijuana is not a drug. Marijuana is an herb and a flower. God put it here. If He put it here and He wants it to grow, what gives the government the right to say that God is wrong?”

The Luck Presents team has started an online petition to declare the “High Holidays” an official national holiday.

The #HighHolidays begin on 4/20 and end on Willie Nelson's birthday – 4/29. Help Luck and one of the patron saints of cannabis, Willie, make the High Holidays a officially recognized holiday period by signing the petition at https://t.co/BPqgXsTpZB #PassItOn pic.twitter.com/BdnIKMSAxb — Luck Reunion (@LuckReunion) April 2, 2021

We’ll have to wait and see if Willie gets what he wants for his birthday. Until then, there’s always the music…

