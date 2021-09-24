88 year-old living legend Willie Nelson is bringing the family along on his latest venture!

The Willie Nelson Family album comes out November 19th and features his sister Bobbie Nelson on piano, sons Lukas Nelson (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, lead vocals, background vocals) and Micah Nelson (drums, bass, background vocals), as well as daughters Paula Nelson (background vocals) and Amy Nelson (background vocals).

Willie Nelson has re-recorded his 1957 track “Family Bible” to go alongside other spiritually-themed songs like his fellow Highwaymen cohort Kris Kristofferson‘s “Why Me”, Hank Williams‘ “I Saw the Light” and George Harrison‘s “All Things Must Pass”.

You can listen to Willie and family perform “Family Bible” here…

