To continue our celebration of WFPK’s 25th anniversary, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy is giving you the chance to win a vinyl copy of his solo album Love Is King! You’ll also receive access to his show being live-streamed from Constellation in Chicago on January 23rd at 9pm EST through Bandsintown PLUS!

Winners will be notified via email on Tuesday, January 19. *Albums will be mailed to each winner, so a valid mailing address must be provided.*

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream