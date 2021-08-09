91.9 WFPK welcomes Back 2 Mac‘s Silver Spring Jam to Iroquois Amphitheater, Sunday, August 22nd.

Not only will you get Back 2 Mac‘s “Tribute to Fleetwood Mac“, ELFaux will provide “the music of Electric Light Orchestra“, WFPK’s own “Saturday Night Blues Party” host Sheryl Rouse will do her “Tribute to the Sisters of Soul”, and “A Family’S Tone” will provide the Sly (Stone) tribute.

