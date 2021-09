91.9 WFPK is proud to present acclaimed folk duo Indigo Girls and feminist icon/singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco, Saturday, September 11th, at Iroquois Amphitheater!

Indigo Girls— Amy Ray and Emily Saliers— recently released their fifteenth studio album, Look Long, while Ani DiFranco shared her follow-up to 2017’s Binary with Revolutionary Love in January.

