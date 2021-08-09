WFPK welcomes Madison Ribberfest BBQ & Blues festival back to Madison, IN., August 20th and 21st!
In addition to the great eats, the musical lineup is equally impressive, with the following scheduled to perform:
TAB BENOIT with special guest JOHN MAYALL
SHEMEKIA COPELAND
THE JOE LOUIS WALKER BAND with special guest BRUCE KATZ
THE REVEREND SHAWN AMOS & THE BROTHERHOOD
GHOST TOWN BLUES BAND
JAY JESSE JOHNSON
THE REVELATORS
THE “FAMOUS” AMY NOEL BAND
