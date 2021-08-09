WFPK welcomes Madison Ribberfest BBQ & Blues festival back to Madison, IN., August 20th and 21st!

In addition to the great eats, the musical lineup is equally impressive, with the following scheduled to perform:

TAB BENOIT with special guest JOHN MAYALL

SHEMEKIA COPELAND

THE JOE LOUIS WALKER BAND with special guest BRUCE KATZ

THE REVEREND SHAWN AMOS & THE BROTHERHOOD

GHOST TOWN BLUES BAND

JAY JESSE JOHNSON

THE REVELATORS

THE “FAMOUS” AMY NOEL BAND

