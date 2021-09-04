91.9 WFPK is pleased to present Amos Lee with Mutlu at Iroquois Amphitheater, Sunday, September 26th.

Lee just released his seventh album, My New Moon, which “reaches into experiences of hope, hopelessness, loss, and renewal. The result is the most wide-ranging musical effort of his career, a set of songs that examines issues of mortality, survival, connection, and celebration in ways that are both deeply personal and profoundly universal.”

CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS to see Amos Lee at Iroquois Amphitheater and check out his video for “Worry No More”…