WFPK is happy to welcome to welcome two living legends to town– and give you the chance to win tickets to see them live!

James Taylor and his All-Star Band, along with very special guest, Jackson Browne, will be playing the KFC Yum! Center, Friday, August 13th.

As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 40 years, while setting a precedent to which countless young musicians have aspired. Inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the world-renowned artist has sold more than 100 million albums since he was first signed by The Beatles to their Apple Records label, won multiple Grammy Awards, and has earned multiple gold, platinum, or multi-platinum awards. His Greatest Hits album alone sold more than 10 million copies. In 2015, James was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2016, he was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor.

More than just a best-selling artist and legendary singer-songwriter, Jackson Browne has become an institution in American music selling over 18 million albums in the United States.

