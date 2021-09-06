91.9 WFPK presents Parker Millsap (and his band) with H.C. McEntire at Headliners Music Hall, Friday, September 24th.

The fifth album from Oklahoma-bred singer/songwriter Parker Millsap, Be Here Instead, emerged from a wild alchemy of instinct, ingenuity, and joyfully determined rule-breaking. In a departure from the guitar-and-notebook-based approach to songwriting that shaped his earlier work, the Nashville-based artist followed his curiosity to countless other modes of expression, experimenting with everything from piano to effects pedals to old-school drum machines (a fascination partly inspired by the early-’70s innovations of Sly Stone and J.J. Cale). As those explorations deepened and broadened his musical vision, Millsap soon arrived at a body of work touched with both unbridled imagination and lucid insight into the search for presence in a chaotic world.

