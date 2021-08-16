We’re always thrilled when Paul Thorn comes back to town!

91.9 WFPK presents The Paul Thorn Band at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall Friday, August 27th.

Even better?

You can CLICK HERE TO WIN TICKETS TO THE SHOW!

Thorn’s new album is called Never Too Late to Call, and the second single was featured as the listen hear! Song of the Day.

And check out this clip from a WFPK “Members Only” show Paul Thorn did back in 2014…

