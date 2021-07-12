91.9 WFPK presents Ruston Kelly with Margaret Glaspy at Mercury Ballroom!

The show is November 3rd and we have your chance to WIN FREE TICKETS!

CLCIK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE.

“With his sophomore album Shape & Destroy, Nashville-based artist Ruston Kelly now documents his experience in maintaining sobriety, and finally facing the demons that led him to drug abuse in the first place. But while Kelly recounts that journey with an unvarnished honesty, his grace and conviction as an artist ultimately turn Shape & Destroy into a work of unlikely transcendence.”

Of her latest album Margaret Glaspy says, “Devotion is very different from the last. It’s not about being righteous or all-knowing, it’s about letting love in even when you don’t know what will happen when you do. It’s about devoting your heart to someone or something, against all odds.”

Want more chances to win great prizes like concert tickets or presale codes? Subscribe to the WFPK newsletter.