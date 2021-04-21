With lyrics like “And now you all think I’m unhinged/But wind it up and this honeybee stings/Did you think I was a puppet on strings?/Wind her up and this honeybee sings”, Wolf Alice have released the powerful anthem we all needed.

“Smile” is from the band’s forthcoming album Blue Weekend, which drops June 11th, and as singer Ellie Rowsell said of the track: “This is one of the songs we wrote thinking that we would play it live. I miss that feeling of singing on stage. It’s like screaming into a pillow or something — you can get away with being more nasty. There’s a whole other part of me missing.”

Check out the empowering tune and video…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream