Wolf Alice on the Balance of Emotions, Playing The Hits, and New Album Blue Weekend

Wolf Alice catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Blue Weekend. Ellie Rowsell and Joff Oddie discuss everything from alternate versions of some of the songs to writing about the balance of human emotions. The London songwriters also tell us about building a world with their music videos, of which they’ll have one for every song on the new record, and the story behind the song “Play The Hits,” involving a night out, some great puk guitars, and a discarded version over twice as long.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.