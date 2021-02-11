Wolfgang Van Halen, son of late rock legend Eddie Van Halen, has more than followed in his father’s footsteps. The multi-instrumentalist spent years refining his craft alongside his dad, serving as the bassist for Van Halen from 2006 until the band disbanded in 2020. Throughout that time, Wolfgang continued to build on his strong musical foundation, going on to release music as Mammoth WVH, and it’s almost time for the formal debut.

Mammoth WVH has revealed the album art and tracklist for the upcoming self-titled debut, and offered up the single “You’re to Blame” ahead of the release. It also includes the previously heard song “Distance,” released in tribute to Eddie Van Halen last year, as a bonus track.

Wolfgang Van Halen wrote, sang, and played every instrument on the 14-track LP, which is set to be released on June 11th. Listen to the new single “You’re to Blame” below.