Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s as we gear up for our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown beginning Dec. 6th. Today, we have longtime Louisville musician David Evans covering Crosby, Stills, & Nash’s “Wooden Ships” from 1969. Jefferson Airplane also recorded the song and Paul Kantner helped write the lyrics with Stephen Stills. David Crosby wrote the music literally on a boat he owned called the Mayan while in Fort Lauderdale, FL. in 1968.