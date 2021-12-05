Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s as we gear up for our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown beginning Dec. 6th. It’s apparently a popular series as we got the attention of a world-renowned musician who is based in New York City but is from Louisville, harpist/singer Erin Hill! She’s had a #1 album on the Billboard world chart and has played & sung with Cyndi Lauper, Kanye West, Enya, moby, Sinead O’Connor, a-ha, Josh Groban, Jewel, and for celebrities, two First Ladies, and for royalty. She’s played solo at The Royal Albert Hall, Carnegie Hall, and is also known as “The Pretty White Girl who Sings Dave’s Thoughts” from Comedy Central’s Chappelle’s Show (she also wrote the music for the sketch). We have two videos to feature, both Beatles songs: “Eleanor Rigby” from their 1966 album Revolver and “Here Comes The Sun” from 1969’s Abbey Road. Thank you Erin for joining in on the fun!