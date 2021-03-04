Music News
March 04, 2021

Wu-Tang Clan are calling their upcoming photo book the “BIGGEST and RAREST” in hip hop history. They’ll get no argument from us.

Called Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy, it features over 300 pages of unreleased photos looking back at the group’s 27 years from not multiple professional photographers, as well as friends and family.

Oh yeah– it’s also a 400-pound photo book by limited to just 36 copies. Why so heavy? The book arrives in a steel sculpture designed by sculptor Gethin Jones.

Here’s a look at what you get…

WFPK.ORG/STREAM

Mel Fisher
By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK morning host.