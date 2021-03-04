Wu-Tang Clan are calling their upcoming photo book the “BIGGEST and RAREST” in hip hop history. They’ll get no argument from us.
Called Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy, it features over 300 pages of unreleased photos looking back at the group’s 27 years from not multiple professional photographers, as well as friends and family.
Oh yeah– it’s also a 400-pound photo book by limited to just 36 copies. Why so heavy? The book arrives in a steel sculpture designed by sculptor Gethin Jones.
Here’s a look at what you get…
Are you ready for the BIGGEST and RAREST book in hip hop history?
For more info go to – https://t.co/pjtoFXNxLZ#wutang #wutanglegacybook #wuwednesday pic.twitter.com/CMSg11KT5N
— Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) March 3, 2021