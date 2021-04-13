Wyclef Jean hangs out with Kyle Meredith to dive into the details behind his new podcast series, Run That Back, and latest Bob Marley cover for Amazon Music. The Fugees member also dives into the 25th anniversary of their masterpiece, The Score, and why it still speaks to us today, as well as what a third LP from the group would have sounded like. Jean goes back to his past to tell stories of disguising Van Halen songs in his church, starting as a jazz musician while wanting to be a composer, and then brings us into the present with his recent 2020 singles that take a broader look at issues outside of the US. He also gives the update on his Netflix movie Prince of Port au Prince, scoring season 4 of Showtime’s The Chi, the Sodo Mood Lan, and teases big news about Haiti.