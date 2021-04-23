Country-soul songstress and honorary Highwomen member Yola is back with new music and we are here for it!

Stand For Myself drops July 30th and like her previous album Walk Through Fire, will be produced by The Black Keys‘ Dan Auerbach.

The LP will also boast tunes Yola co-wrote with an impressive roster of songwriters, like fellow “Highwoman” Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Ruby Amanfu and Paul Overstreet.

Yola calls the album, “a collection of stories of allyship, black feminine strength through vulnerability, and loving connection from the sexual to the social. All celebrating a change in thinking and paradigm shift at their core.”

The first single, “Diamond Studded Shoes” is a true earworm and comes with a playful video that Yola says is, “in part inspired by The Truman Show and is about being trapped in a false construct. It is supposedly perfect, but you’re trapped in a life that wasn’t meant for you. I wanted to convey the feeling that everything you know to be true is not quite working the way it’s supposed to. The island at the end is a paradigm of mental conditioning, we are all trapped on an island of our own thinking, until we change it.”

Check out “Diamond Studded Shoes”…

