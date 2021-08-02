Yola sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Stand For Myself, a record that finds the English musician in a genre fluid mood as she tries out several new sounds. Along with the musical diversity, she also discusses the divide-and-conquer politics that appears in some of the songs, her base in poetry, and working and living with friends Aaron Lee Tasjan, Allison Russell, and Amythyst Kiah. Yola will also be playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann’s next film, and we get to hear all about the role as well as Tharpe and queer women’s role in creating rock & roll.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.