Well, we never saw that one coming.

There’s an auction going on right now for all sorts of rock and roll memorabilia, but one item is particularly, um, interesting.

Six strands of Kurt Cobain‘s hair are being auctioned as part of Iconic Auctions‘ “The Amazing Music Auction”.

So how did they acquire the late Nirvana singer’s locks? According to Iconic Auctions:

“This one-of-a-kind artifact is entirely fresh-to-market and is accompanied by an impeccable lineage of provenance including photos of Kurt posing with the woman who cut this hair, scissors in hand, and a fantastic shot of the hair actually being cut! The lucky friend who trimmed the NIRVANA front man’s iconic blond locks was an early confidant, Tessa Osbourne, who cut his hair in 1989 — well prior to his Nevermind breakthrough — while on the Bleach tour. Tessa presented the original lock to Seattle artist Nicole DePolo as a heartfelt gift after Kurt’s passing, and she provided the original bag with handwritten provenance note, ’29/10/89: Tess cut Kurt’s hair in Birmingham, England, 27 Holy Rd., Handsworth, Birmingham B202BU.'”



PHOTO: Iconic Auctions

The auction started last night (May 6th) and runs until May 15th. The minimum bid is $2,500 and as of this writing no one has made a bid yet.

So you’re not rich and/or ghoulish? Apparently there are other items up for grabs from the likes of Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and more. Click here for auction details.

