Look, not every parent wants to hear the same generic, saccharine songs they feel obligated to play for their kids over and over. A company called Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star wants to change things up with the soothing sounds of… Black Sabbath?

It’s true. The company creates what it calls “beautiful lullaby versions of your favorite artists” and wants to ease your child to sleep with music made famous by Ozzy Osbourne and company!

Called simply Lullaby Versions Of Black Sabbath, the set contains sweet, gentle versions of Sabbath classics like “Iron Man”, “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath”, “Sweet Leaf” and more.

Sabbath not your jam? The company has 135 other artists that have been given the lullaby treatment, from Arcade Fire to Rob Zombie.

But go ahead and just try to resist this lullaby version of Black Sabbath‘s “Paranoid”…

