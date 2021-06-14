Tonight Austin City Limits will live stream the debut taping of one of our favorite artists: singer/songwriter Jade Bird!

ACL is offering fans worldwide a unique opportunity to watch the ACL taping live in its entirety.

After releasing her sophomore album, Different Kinds of Light, the British native now calls Austin, Texas, home, which a press release says has provided Bird a “happier, more holistic and sustainable way of working.”

Catch Jade Bird’s entire performance on ACL at 9PM ET.

