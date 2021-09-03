Were you confused when you went to watch some episodes of Dawson’s Creek, only to find that the opening credits that famously featured Paula Cole’s I Don’t Want to Wait were replaced by Jan Arden’s Run Like Mad?

As the story goes, Sony only had the on-air rights for the song and if they had used the song, Paula Cole wouldn’t have received proper compensation anyway, so after lots of legal haggling and plenty of fan petitions, a deal was finally struck that included Cole re-recording the iconic track to be sure that the profits would go back to the artist. As it should be. Long story short, now when you check in with Dawson, Joey, Pacey, Jen, and the whole Creek crew, you’ll be able to sing along just like it was ’98 and you were parked in front of The WB.

It’s true. I re-recorded “I Don’t Want To Wait”, and they are using the master. All artists should be compensated for their intellectual work. Thank you @SonyTV @netflix and most of all the fans who made this happen. That’s the power of patience & persistence. Grateful. https://t.co/p8eUJ11r54 — Paula Cole (@paulacolemusic) September 3, 2021

Paula Cole also has a new album, American Quilt, released earlier this year. Check out Wayfaring Stranger:

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.