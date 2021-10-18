Multi-talented actress Alicia Witt of Dune (the David Lynch version), Twin Peaks, Cybil, Nashville, Orange is The New Black, and a ton of other projects is not just an actress but an accomplished musician, too. We spoke with her before her Album Release Show at Zanzabar on Oct. 15th about her new album The Conduit and her Billboard charting single “Chasing Shadows”. She even has a new book about living a balanced life called Small Changes! Check out our conversation and the video for her new song below.