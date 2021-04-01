Rootsy rockers from Lexington, Kentucky, Magnolia Boulevard, deliver a video for their song “Sister” that features the beautiful hills of our State and the powerful vocals of their singer, Maggie Noelle. The video was directed by Jared Hamilton and also features the rest of the band with Gregg Erwin on Guitar, Ryan Allen on Keys, John Roberts on Bass, and Todd Copeland on Drums. You can also find the song on their new album New Illusion.