Musician and producer Yves Tumor has surprised listeners with the release of a brand new EP titled The Asymptotical World. Co-produced and engineered by longtime collaborator Yves Rothman, the new collection follows last year’s album Heaven to a Tortured Mind, and includes the previously released single “Jackie”.

Listen to the newThe Asymptotical World EP and watch the music video for “Jackie” below.

