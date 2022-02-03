Who might be part of the Rock Hall “Class of 2022”?

According to the Associated Press, Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest are among this year’s first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction (asterisks indicate first time nominees):

Beck*

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran*

Eminem*

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton*

Rage Against the Machine

Lionel Richie*

Carly Simon*

A Tribe Called Quest*

Dionne Warwick

This year’s class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony planned for later this year. Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction.

