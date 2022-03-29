More than 40 artists will take part in a campaign next month to urge governments to up their contributions toward supporting humanitarian efforts for Ukraine.

“Stand Up for Ukraine” is being described as a “social media rally” that will take place April 8th-9th.

According to the advocacy organization Global Citizen, artists, athletes and actors will “take to social media to galvanize citizens across the globe to unite and speak out to governments, institutions, corporations, and individuals, asking them to provide additional emergency funding needed to help the millions displaced by the invasion in Ukraine, and to those on the move worldwide.”

So far the list of participating artists includes Pearl Jam, U2, Billie Eilish, the Weeknd, Radiohead, Madonna, Jon Batiste, Tame Impala, Juanes, Garth Brooks, Billy Joel, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Celine Dion, Leon Bridges, Stevie Wonder, Green Day, Finneas, Stevie Nicks, the Jonas Brothers, Usher, Elton John with David Furnish, Trisha Yearwood, Demi Lovato, Chris Isaak, Angélique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Alejandro Sanz, Ryan Tedder, Ozzy Osbourne, Pharrell Williams and Luke Combs.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is also part of the campaign, saying in a statement:

“On April 9, the biggest online event ‘Social Media Rally’ will support people who were forced to flee Ukraine. I’m inviting everybody: musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody. Everyone who wants to join this movement and ‘Stand Up for Ukraine.’”

