5 Seconds of Summer on Major Chords, Solo Albums, and the Upcoming 5SOS5

5 Seconds of Summer drop into Kyle Meredith With… to talk about their latest singles and upcoming album, 5SOS5. Luke, Calum, and Michael tell us about being a newly independent band, how the single Complete Mess directed the sound for the rest of the album, and having major chords on display. Luke Hemmings then goes on to discuss how his and Aston’s solo records had an effect on the new disc, while Calum Hood and Michael Clifford contemplate when they might release one of their own. The group then talks about the nostalgia heard within the new record as it comes on the heels of their recent 10th anniversary, as well as working with John Feldman, and their nonprofit, Friends of Friends, which is helping aid people in Ukraine.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.