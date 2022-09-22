“We’re musicians and we want to play. We’ve made so many records in the past five years, I think the best thing for us to do is just go out and play and it will lead us to our next place, wherever that may be.”

That’s what Tom Petty told the San Francisco Chronicle prior to his 20-show run with the Heartbreakers at the Fillmore in 1997. Now some of those performances are being highlighted in the band’s first live release in 13 years.

Live at the Fillmore arrives November 25th and features the final six shows of their run at the iconic venue. The LP has more covers than originals, paying tribute to the artists and songs that shaped Petty’s love of music, such as Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” J.J. Cale’s “Crazy Mama,” The Rolling Stones’ “Time is On My Side” and more from The Kinks, Everly Brothers, Bill Withers, The Byrds, Chuck Berry and Booker T. & the M.G.’s. There are even guest appearances by Byrds frontman Roger McGuinn and blues legend John Lee Hooker.

Live at the Fillmore will be available in the standard 2xCD and 3xLP editions, as well as a deluxe 4xCD and 6xLP edition. There’s also a 6xLP “uber deluxe” edition available only at the Tom Petty website.

Check out “Listen To Her Heart” from Live at the Fillmore…

