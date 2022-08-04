For those of us who came of age in the ’80s, John Hughes was not only responsible for the movies that defined an era, he also changed the music we were listening to.

For most young people, bands like Psychedelic Furs and Echo and the Bunnymen weren’t on our musical radar until Hughes put them there with movies like Pretty in Pink.

Now those iconic tunes are being assembled together for the first time in Life Moves Pretty Fast – The John Hughes Mixtapes.

The set includes every song from a John Hughes movie, whether one he directed (The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles, Weird Science, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Planes Trains & Automobiles, She’s Having A Baby, Uncle Buck) or wrote (Pretty in Pink, Some Kind of Wonderful, National Lampoon’s Vacation).

You’ll have your choice of formats, from a double LP to a multi-disc deluxe box set.

Hughes Music supervisor Tarquin Gotch says of the classic songs:

“Back when we were working on these movie soundtracks, the best way to send music around the world was cassettes by Fedex. We sent John cassettes of newly released music, of demos, of just finished mixes, and in return he would send VHS videos of the scenes that needed music. John said he only made movies so he could choose what music to put in them, so as his success at the Box Office grew, and thus his power with the studios, the number of tracks in his films, by up-and-coming UK bands, steadily grew.”

The artwork for Life Moves Pretty Fast features actual mixtapes made by Hughes himself.

Life Moves Pretty Fast – The John Hughes Mixtapes arrives November 11th.

LIMITED EDITION 74 TRACK 4CD DELUXE SET + BONUS 7” SINGLE & CASSETTE

CD1

1. Kajagoogoo – Kajagoogoo (Instrumental)

2. Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)

3. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – If You Leave

4. Oingo Boingo – Weird Science

5. Furniture – Brilliant Mind

6. Dave Wakeling – She’s Having A Baby

7. The Flowerpot Men – Beat City

8. The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

9. Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

10. Dr. Calculus – Full Of Love

11. Lick The Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love

12. Steve Earle & The Dukes – Six Days On The Road (Album Version)

13. Kirsty MacColl – You Just Haven’t Earned It Yet Baby (Soundtrack Version)

14. Suzanne Vega & Joe Jackson – Left Of Center

15. Pete Shelley – Do Anything (Soundtrack Version)

16. Carmel – It’s All In The Game

17. The Dream Academy – Power To Believe (Instrumental)

18. Kate Bush – This Woman’s Work

19. New Order – Elegia

CD2

1. The Beat – March Of The Swivelheads

(Rotating Heads – Dub Version)

2. Nick Heyward – When It Started To Begin

3. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – Tesla Girls

4. Big Audio Dynamite – BAD

5. Killing Joke – Eighties

6. The Specials – Little Bitch

7. Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come and Get It) (US Club Mix)

8. Flesh For Lulu – Slide

9. Love And Rockets – Haunted When The Minutes Drag

10. Sigue Sigue Sputnik – Love Missile F1-11 (Ultraviolence Mix)

11. Lords Of The New Church – Method To My Madness

12. The Jesus And Mary Chain – The Hardest Walk (Single Version)

13. Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses

14. General Public – Tenderness

15. The Blue Room – I’m Afraid

16. Belouis Some – Round, Round

17. Thompson Twins – If You Were Here

18. The Dream Academy – Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want (Instrumental) 3.07

CD3

1. Yello – Oh Yeah

2. Book Of Love – Modigliani (Lost In Your Eyes)

3. Otis Redding – Try A Little Tenderness

4. Patti Smith – Gloria: In Excelsis Deo

5. Westworld – Ba-Na-Na-Bam-Boo

6. Divinyls – Ring Me Up

7. Topper Headon – Drummin’ Man

8. Billy Idol – Catch My Fall

9. The Association – Cherish

10. Penguin Cafe Orchestra – Music For A Found Harmonium

11. Zapp – Radio People

12. The Blue Room – Cry Like This

13. Ray Charles – Mess Around

14. Joe Turner – Lipstick, Powder and Paint

15. Darlene Love – (Today I Met) The Boy I’m Gonna Marry

16. Marvin Gaye – How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)

17. Perry Como With Mitchell Ayres And His Orchestra And The Ray Charles Singers – Juke Box Baby

18. The Chordettes – Mr. Sandman

19. Ray Anthony And His Orchestra – The Peter Gunn Theme

CD4

1. Lindsey Buckingham – Holiday Road

2. Emmylou Harris – Back in Baby’s Arms

3. Hugh Harris – Rhythm Of Life

4. Spandau Ballet – True

5. Propaganda – Abuse – Here

6. The Dream Academy – The Edge of Forever

7. Yello – Lost Again (Album Version)

8. Bryan Ferry – Crazy Love

9. The Rave-Ups – Positively Lost Me

10. Los Lobos – Don’t Worry Baby

11. Steve Earle – Continental Trailways Blues (Album Version)

12. The Revillos – Rev Up!

13. Boston – More Than A Feeling

14. Balaam And The Angel – I’ll Show You Something Special

15. The Rave-Ups – Rave Up/Shut Up

16. Pop Will Eat Itself – Beaver Patrol

17. The Vapors – Turning Japanese

18. Silicon Teens – Red River Rock

CASSETTE

Side A

1. Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)

2. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – If You Leave

3. Oingo Boingo – Weird Science

4. Yello – Oh Yeah

5. Dave Wakeling – She’s Having A Baby

6. Lick The Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love

7. The Flowerpot Men – Beat City

8. Steve Earle & The Dukes – Six Days On The Road

9. Kate Bush – This Woman’s Work

Side B

1. The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

2. Furniture – Brilliant Mind

3. Killing Joke – Eighties

4. Sigue Sigue Sputnik – Love Missile F1-11 (Ultraviolence Mix)

5. Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

6. Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses

7. General Public – Tenderness

8. Kirsty MacColl – You Just Haven’t Earned It Yet Baby

9. The Dream Academy – Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want (Instrumental)

7” SINGLE

Side A

1. The Flowerpot Men – Beat City

Side B

1. The Blue Room – I’m Afraid

LIMITED EDITION 73 TRACK RED VINYL 6LP SET

Side A

1. Kajagoogoo – Kajagoogoo (Instrumental)

2. Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)

3. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – If You Leave

4. Oingo Boingo – Weird Science

5. Furniture – Brilliant Mind

6. Dave Wakeling – She’s Having A Baby

Side B

1. The Flowerpot Men – Beat City

2. The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

3. Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

4. Dr. Calculus – Full Of Love

5. Lick The Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love

6. Steve Earle & The Dukes – Six Days On The Road (Album Version)

Side C

1. Kirsty MacColl – You Just Haven’t Earned It Yet Baby (Soundtrack Version)

2. Suzanne Vega & Joe Jackson – Left Of Center

3. Pete Shelley – Do Anything (Soundtrack Version)

4. Carmel – It’s All In The Game

5. The Dream Academy – Power To Believe (Instrumental)

6. Kate Bush – This Woman’s Work

Side D

1. The Beat – March Of The Swivelheads (Rotating Heads – Dub Version)

2. Nick Heyward – When It Started To Begin

3. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – Tesla Girls

4. Big Audio Dynamite – BAD

5. Killing Joke – Eighties

6. The Specials – Little Bitch

Side E

1. Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come and Get It) (US Club Mix)

2. Flesh For Lulu – Slide From The 1989 Movie

3. Love And Rockets – Haunted When The Minutes Drag

4. Sigue Sigue Sputnik – Love Missile F1-11 (Ultraviolence Mix)

5. Lords Of The New Church – Method To My Madness

Side F

1. The Jesus And Mary Chain – The Hardest Walk (Single Version)

2. Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses

3. General Public – Tenderness

4. The Blue Room – I’m Afraid

5. Belouis Some – Round, Round

6. Thompson Twins – If You Were Here

7. The Dream Academy – Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want (Instrumental) 3.07

Side G

1. Yello – Oh Yeah

2. Book Of Love – Modigliani (Lost In Your Eyes) 3. Otis Redding – Try A Little Tenderness

4. Patti Smith – Gloria: In Excelsis Deo

5. Westworld – Ba-Na-Na-Bam-Boo

6. Divinyls – Ring Me Up

7. Topper Headon – Drummin’ Man

Side H

1. Billy Idol – Catch My Fall

2. The Association – Cherish

3. Penguin Cafe Orchestra – Music For A Found Harmonium

4. Zapp – Radio People

5. The Blue Room – Cry Like This

Side I

1. Ray Charles – Mess Around

2. Joe Turner – Lipstick, Powder and Paint

3. Darlene Love – (Today I Met) The Boy I’m Gonna Marry

4. Marvin Gaye – How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)

5. Perry Como With Mitchell Ayres And His Orchestra And The Ray Charles Singers – Juke Box Baby

6. The Chordettes – Mr. Sandman From The 1989 Movie Uncle Buck

7. Ray Anthony And His Orchestra – The Peter Gunn Theme

Side J

1. Lindsey Buckingham – Holiday Road

2. Emmylou Harris – Back in Baby’s Arms

3. Hugh Harris – Rhythm Of Life

4. Spandau Ballet – True

5. Propaganda – Abuse – Here

6. The Dream Academy – The Edge of Forever

Side K

1. Yello – Lost Again (Album Version)

2. Bryan Ferry – Crazy Love

3. The Rave-Ups – Positively Lost Me

4. Los Lobos – Don’t Worry Baby

5. Steve Earle – Continental Trailways Blues (Album Version)

6. The Revillos – Rev Up! From The 1984 Movie Sixteen Candles

Side L

1. Boston – More Than A Feeling

2. Balaam And The Angel – I’ll Show You Something Special

3. The Rave-Ups – Rave Up/Shut Up

4. Pop Will Eat Itself – Beaver Patrol

5. The Vapors – Turning Japanese

6. Silicon Teens – Red River Rock

25 TRACK BLACK VINYL 2LP SET

Side A

1. Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)

2. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – If You Leave

3. Oingo Boingo – Weird Science

4. Yello – Oh Yeah

5. Thompson Twins – If You Were Here

6. Lick The Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love

7. Kate Bush – This Woman’s Work

Side B

1. The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

2. Furniture – Brilliant Mind

3. Big Audio Dynamite – BAD

4. Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses

5. General Public – Tenderness

6. The Dream Academy – Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want (Instrumental)

Side C

1. Suzanne Vega & Joe Jackson – Left Of Center

2. Dave Wakeling – She’s Having A Baby

3. Dr. Calculus – Full Of Love

4. Killing Joke – Eighties

5. Sigue Sigue Sputnik – Love Missile F1-11 (Ultraviolence Mix)

6. Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

Side D

1. Kirsty MacColl – You Just Haven’t Earned It Yet Baby

2. Pete Shelley – Do Anything

3. The Flowerpot Men – Beat City

4. Bryan Ferry – Crazy Love

5. The Rave-Ups – Positively Lost Me

6. Steve Earle & The Dukes – Six Days On The Road – Album Version

