We’ve been waiting for a full length album from Lexington, Kentucky’s indie quartet Lylak for a long time now and it’s finally here! We’ve loved their singles and EP’s but it was time for a full release and they have delivered with Inconvenient Truce which just came out today. The band started out in 2015 as a solo project by Gideon Maki (vocals/guitar) and eventually bloomed into what it is with more vocals/violin/guitar by Elizabeth Varnado, Paul Varnado on bass/synth, and Zachary Martin on drums. Their sound is reminiscent of The Head & The Heart. A statement on the new album from the band is as follows:

The ten songs that make up “Inconvenient Truce” share a narrative of confronting tensions in life that ultimately lead to a greater appreciation for living. We chose the word ‘Inconvenient’ because we wanted to highlight the disruption this kind of work can cause in our daily dealings. Whether it’s a relationship, a memory or an addiction prone habit there is often a time of reflection where we can shake hands in compromise or live in complacency – here’s to shaking hands.

Check out “Bones” from their new album below.