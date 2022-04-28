502unes
April 28, 2022

Our first WFPK Waterfront Wednesday of our 20th Season kicked off last night, April 27th of 2022, with Kentucky’s own rap group Nappy Roots and it was a blast! If you know their music or even if you don’t, everybody was singing along, dancing, and having fun. There’s a good reason they are a multi-platinum and Grammy nominated band because they rock! They were also a lot of fun to talk to including their commitment to social justice, helping youth, and a true passion for craft beer. In fact, they have their own brand of beer now and told us all about it! Check out their conversation with Laura Shine below.

 

By Laura Shine @laurashine3
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays.