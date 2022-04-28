Our first WFPK Waterfront Wednesday of our 20th Season kicked off last night, April 27th of 2022, with Kentucky’s own rap group Nappy Roots and it was a blast! If you know their music or even if you don’t, everybody was singing along, dancing, and having fun. There’s a good reason they are a multi-platinum and Grammy nominated band because they rock! They were also a lot of fun to talk to including their commitment to social justice, helping youth, and a true passion for craft beer. In fact, they have their own brand of beer now and told us all about it! Check out their conversation with Laura Shine below.