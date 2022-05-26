Nick Dittmeier and The Sawdusters are picking up where they left off pre-pandemic but in new ways. Still working hard and being the road dogs they always were but adding new instrumentation to their music with synth, drum loops, and different beats on the new album called Heavy Denim due July 15 on sonaBLAST! Records. They just released “I Suppose” as the first single. Nick says about the song:

“’I Suppose’ is about staying around a place like Southern Indiana or the Louisville area. So many people who are creative types move to bigger cities. There’s this weird feeling that you stayed where you’re from, but you’re not here at the same time—you’re not really mentally or physically present. It’s kind of an odd thing. You leave your house for a month at a time and come back. You don’t really belong in your native area, but you have limited roots in where you’ve traveled. It’s like being stuck between being an outdoor cat and living the mundane reality of relationships and familial obligations. Ultimately, a lot of this new record deals with trying to protect yourself and look forward while still having some sense of comfort and normalcy.”

You can see them in concert with Tyler Lance Walker Gill at The Living Room Series on June 4th in the old Rudyard Kipling location.