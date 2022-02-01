There has been talk for years about a potential film about the life of The Who‘s late drummer Keith Moon, particularly by frontman Roger Daltrey, who has been hoping the project would come to fruition for decades.

Now it looks like the film is finally a go, with both Daltrey and Who bandmate Pete Townshend on board as executive producers.

According to Variety, the biopic is set to start filming this June and is tentatively titled “The Real Me”, which takes its name from the 1973 Quadrophenia track.

There’s no word on casting as of yet, which Daltrey has maintained will be the hardest part, as it is “going to be very, very dependent on the actor and the actor’s eyes … you’ve got to cast it completely from the eyes because Moon had extraordinary eyes.”

Not to mention whoever stars as Moon will have to emulate his unique and distinctive style behind the drum kit, as you can see from this promo video for The Who’s “Who Are You”!

